Court directs to submit bogus students data in next hearing

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda has issued directives to make re-verified students data available in the next hearing. According to details, public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Court claiming that names of 24 lakh students of Class I to XII were found double in re-verification of students done by Education Department through using Aadhar Card. The court issued orders to serve a notice to the respondents including the State Government. The hearing has been placed on December 9, 2021.

It may be noted that Brijmohan Dheerajprasad Mishra filed a PIL through Sachin Deshmukh, stating about the names of 20 lakh students were found twice in the 2011 Pat Padtadni Abhiyan (verification of enrolment drive) to detect bogus students).

During the hearing, the government had promised criminal action against the concerned. However, no action has been taken so far. The petitioner claimed that in order to prevent bogus registration of students after this, entry of students Aadhar Card was made compulsory for staffing pattern approval in ‘Saral System’ as per the government decision dated July 3, 2015.

It was found that around 24 lakh students have been registered twice. In Beed district, 16,063 bogus students were found registered in the primary department. The Deputy Director of Education sent the report to the Education Officer. In the petition, it was stated that nearly 45,000 bogus students were registered in Nanded, 14,000 in Parbhani and 17,000 in Latur.

The petitioner requested the court to issue directives to lodge a criminal case against the concerned officers, principals and headmasters and recover an increase in teachers salary from the government, student scholarships, mid-day meals, uniforms etc through double enrollment of students. Advocates Majid Shaikh and Rupesh Jangda assisted adv Deshmukh. Public Prosecutor D R Kale is representing the Government.

Bogus students report to be sent to Govt

There is a discrepancy between the information on the Aadhar card of the students registered on ‘Saral System’ and the school register. Additional Chief Secretary of School Education and Sports Department has directed the State Project Director on October 7, 2021, to obtain the data of such students from the system and send the report to the Government.