Covid vaccination drive launched in city colleges

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The vaccination campaign was launched in different colleges of the city on Monday to administer Covid 19 jab to students under the Mission Yuva Swasth initiative.

The State Government granted permission to reopen the senior colleges and universities for students from October 20. The Government issued guidelines in view of Covid 19 situation.

As per the guidelines, the students who had taken both doses of vaccine should be allowed to attend the classes to curb the spread of the pandemic virus. All the colleges in the district resumed the classes from the last week.

The officer of Joint-director of Higher Education (Aurangabad region) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked all the private aided and non-aided colleges to get students vaccinated between October 25 and November 2. The campaign commenced in many colleges of the city today.

Around 100 students, teaching and non-teaching staff members were vaccinated in Vivekanand College today, the first day of the drive. College principal Dr D R Shengule, Dr R B Shejul, Dr T R Patil and medical officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Dr Amarjyoti Shinde, Dr Sayyed Sumaiyya, Dr Pramila Karad and officer Satish Taji and others were present.

Students were vaccinated in M P Law College today. Dr Savita Shelke, health employee Ashwini Paralkar, college principal Dr C M Rao, vice-principal Shrikishan More, NSS programme officer Abhay Jadhav were present.

2-day camp in Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus

A two-day free Covid vaccination will be organised at the seminar hall of Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus jointly by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Maulana Azad College, Marathwada College of Education, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy on October 26. Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui and incharge principals Dr Naveed-us-Sahar and Dr Abubakar Bawazir appealed to all students to take the vaccine.