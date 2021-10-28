Cricket betting racket busted; four detained

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The Osmanpura police have busted a cricket betting racket and detained four persons from the Peer Bazaar area on Wednesday evening. The cops also seized four mobile handsets and cash, all valuing Rs 52,800 from their possession.

The police have detained Sandesh Prakashchandra Sancheti, Sandeep Shridhar Bhosale, Syed Azam Syed Shafi and Asif Syed Azimuddin Syed.

It so happened that the police got a tip that a cricket betting racket is operated from a place near Milan Hotel in Peer Bazaar at Osmanpura. The betting was done for England versus Bangladesh on Wednesday. Hence under the leadership of police inspector Geeta Bagwade, the API Rahul Suryatal and his team raided the place on October 27 at 5.30 pm. The cops detained the above four persons and seized the material from their possession. On the complaint of police naik Prakash Sonawane, the Osmanpura police station have registered an offence against the above four persons.

The action taken police team comprised Ayub Pathan, Sudhakar Gadai, Dnyaneshwar Koli, Yogesh Gupta, Sandeep Dharme and Rajendra Shinde.