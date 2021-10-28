Damini squad mediating scuffle attacked

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The Damini squad received the directives to go to Nehru Garden, Sathe Chowk as there was a clash between two groups. The squad reached the spot in just few minutes, but two girls attacked the squad members. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening while a case in this regard has been registered in the Begumpura police station.

According to the police, Damini squad PSI Suvarna Umap, constables Lata Jadhav, Asha Gaikwad and driver Manisha Bansode were patrolling in the city. They received the information to go Sathe Chowk, where there was a scuffle. When they reached the Nehru Garden, gardener Ambarsingh Suradkar’s wife Sangeeta and daughter Vaishali were beating Shubhangi Akash Karke (21, Fazalpura, ST Colony) and her 17 years old minor sister over the reason of taking soil from the garden. The Damini squad members intervened and and asked both the groups to go and register cases in the Begumpura police station. However, Shubhangi Karke attacked the PSI. When the other police tried to stop her, her sister snatched a stick from a constable and start beating the police. In the scuffle, the name plate on the uniform of the PSI was broken and Shubhangi’s Kurta was also torn. As both the sisters were very aggressive, the police used force and gained control over them. A case against both have been registered at the Begumpura police station based on the complaint lodged by PSI Umap. PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Vishal Bodkhe took immediate action and arrested one of the accused. As the another accused is a minor, legal action will be taken as per the provisions in the law. PSI Bodkhe is further investigating the case.

When CP Dr Nikhil Gupta came to know about the incident, he immediately directed the police to take immediate action. Accordingly, PI Potdar registered a case. CP Dr Gupta, DCP Aparna Gite, PI Kiran Patil took information from the Damini squad members.