Damini squad thwarts suicide attempts by two women

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

The Damini squad deserves an applaud as their timely action helped prevent two females from committing suicide today.

One exploited girl was trying to commit suicide at Salim Ali Lake and another distressed woman was about to jump from the flyover bridge at Railway Station. The squad have counselled both the victims and reunited them with their families.

The squad received a phone call on Friday morning. The caller informed that one girl has arrived at the lake to end her life. The squad comprising PSI Suvarna Umap, head constable Lata Jadhav, Asha Gaikwad, Nirmala Nimbhore and Manisha Bansode reached the lake and spotted the girl. The victim started to behave impolitely with the police. However, the squad patiently handled the situation. Later on, the girl broke down emotionally and narrated her grievance.

She underlined, one youth exploited on assurance of providing shelter to her. When she got pregnant, he refused to accept and kicked her out. The City Chowk police station has registered an offence in this regard. Later on, the victim gave birth to a baby, who is undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Ironically, she is not allowed to go near her baby in the hospital. On the other hand, the family members in the house also ill-treat her. Hence to get rid of the situation, she decided upon ending her life. The squad members counselled the lady and her family members and then handed her to them.

Counselling on Railway Station bridge

The Damini squad today counselled one woman, who arrived to commit suicide by jumping from the flyover at Railway Station. The police control room alerted the squad, who then rushed to the spot. while narrating her grievance to lady cops, the woman briefed that her cousin (son of her father's sister) forcibly took possession of their bungalow in Kanchanwadi. Hence she along with her old age father are staying outside the bungalow. She decided to end her life by losing hope. Damini squad then took the lady to Satara police station and reported the incident. Later on, the woman was dropped at her house.