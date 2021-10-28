Damodar Khambat no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2021 09:00 PM2021-10-28T21:00:01+5:302021-10-28T21:00:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 28: Damodar Janoji Khambat (66) a resident of Sai Nagar N-6 Cidco passed away on October 28 ...
Damodar Janoji Khambat (66) a resident of Sai Nagar N-6 Cidco passed away on October 28 in an accidental death. He is survived by wife, son, daughter and extended family. He was the father of Santosh Khambat of District Sessions Court. His cremation ceremony was held at Central Naka crematorium.