Demand to reopen actual classes of standards 1st to 7th

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

Maharashtra State Private Primary School Headmasters Association demanded permission to resume the classes from standard first to seventh.

In a memorandum submitted to the deputy director of education, the association stated that the number of patients is declining, so permission should be granted to restart the classes for primary schools (up to the 7th class).

“Free textbooks should be given to students up to standard eighth. The salary of teachers is released between the 10th to 15th day of every month. It should be released on the first of the month,” the association office-bearers said.

Its other demands included cancelling the decision of making compulsory students Aadhar Card details to approve staffing pattern, providing ‘Shalarth’ number to teachers, clearing pending medical claims, depositing GPF amount in employees account on the submission of the proposal.

District president of the association Prakash Sonawne, Vasant Rathod, Snehlata Hiwarde, Gangadhar Ghule, Vilas Deo, Rajkumar Paithane, Sudhakar Pagare, Abhijit Sonawne, Raosaheb Chavan and others were present.