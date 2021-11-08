Desai orders completion of development works by December-end

Aurangabad, Nov 08:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai today instructed the civic officials to complete the ongoing and proposed development works in the city by December-end. The guardian minister reviewed the works at a meeting organised at the district collectorate on Monday. The officers of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) additional commissioner B B Nemane and city engineer S D Panzade apprised the minister about the status of each work ongoing in the city.

BT Memorial Garden

The Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Garden is going on in full swing. The city engineer said that the AMC will be planting 5558 saplings of various Indian species. Presently, 3,300 saplings have been planted and the remaining will be done by the end of December. The construction of the compound wall will start by the last week of November. The preparation of the lifesize statue of the late Balasaheb Thackeray is underway along with the works like preparation of large size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (at Kranti Chowk) and renovation of Sant Eknath Rangmandir. The minister told to complete all these works by the end of this year.

Panzade also informed that a detailed project report (DPR) for the development of Garware Stadium is ready and will be sent for funds soon. Desai told to submit the DPR to the Department of Sports and pursue the funds as well.

The AMC has prepared the DPR of valuing Rs 382 crore to develop a sewage network in Satara-Deolai. However, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) is demanding one per cent of the project cost (Rs 23 crore) against issuance of

technical approval. The MLA Sanjay Shirsaat also mentioned that the MJP chief engineer had also told him about the one per cent.

The minister was also informed the AMC will be revising the plan of developing roads. Earlier, it was of Rs 317.22 crore, but including recommendations from the MLAs, the DPR cost will be increased and the new DPR will be ready in one week.

Momentum to water project of Rs 1680 crore

The guardian minister also instructed Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran's (MJP) Superintending Engineer Ajay Singh to speed up the works under the water project and also increase the capacity of water supply to the city.

Wardwise Gunthewari camps soon

The AMC deputy engineer Sanjay Kombade apprised the minister that Gunthewari Scheme is receiving a good response in the city. The Gunthewari Cell received 1258 proposals, out of which, 610 of them had been okayed and the AMC got revenue of Rs 12.25 crore. The minister also expressed satisfaction when he was told that the AMC will soon be conducting wardwise camps to apprise and interact with people and encourage them to regularise their illegal properties. Desai told to regularise the maximum number of properties soon.

The minister also reviewed the status of Solid Waste Management. The city engineer also informed him that the development of roads valuing Rs 252 crore is nearing completion. However, an aid of Rs 55.54 crore is outstanding.

The AMC's additional commissioner R P Nikam, deputy commissioner (SWM) Saurabh Joshi, the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, executive engineers B D Phad, D K Pandit, K M Phalak, Kiran Dhande (water supply) and chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule also attended the meeting.