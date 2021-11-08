Directives to present report of canal repairs, construction, basement filling

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

Guardian minister Subhash Desai directed that proper planning of the water distribution through dams and canals should be made in the district. A detailed report of the maintenance of canals, repairs, water discharge, water tax recovery, basement filling, and other aspects should be presented within eight days after joint examination by the water resources department officers and committee members, he directed.

Desai was speaking during a meeting of the Canal Advisory Committee held at Sinchan Bhavan on Monday. He also attended the meeting of the people’s representatives and officers after this meeting.

MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Ramesh Bornare, district collector Sunil Chavan, Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation executive director K B Kulkarni, Catchment Development Authority superintending engineer Samadhan Sabbinwar, officers S N Nikude, S B Korke, M S Joshi, Rupali Thombre, Prashant Jadhav, Rajendra Khillari, Pandit Shinde and others were present.

Desai further said, maximum water should be provided to the farmers after proper planning, the technical snags should be rectified and water taxes should be recovered in time. A proposal for the additional funds should be sent to the government for giving the compensation to the farmers, who have not received it, he said.

MLA Bornare said the dams and canals constructed for the respective district, the control on the usage of water from them should be of that district. A proposal should be sent to the government for getting the compensation for the lands acquired for dams and canals in Gangapur, Vaijapur and Kopargaon tehsils, he mentioned.

MLA Bamb said that a technical study of the water usage for the crops in Marathwada and wastage through the vehicles should be done and measures should be taken to save maximum water, he said.