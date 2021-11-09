District administration appeals Labour Colony occupants to produce papers

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

The district administration has today made a public announcement (traditionally known as Dwandi) appealing the occupants of Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony to submit their allotment letters (regarding quarters) and other documents claiming as legal heirs of the government servants. They have been told to submit the papers at the district collectorate by tomorrow at 5 pm.

The public announcement was made in presence of Task Force coordinator and sub-divisional magistrate Rameshwar Rodge, additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan, deputy engineer (PWD) Dilip Kamble and police inspector A Giri. The announcement also underlined that the administration will think of rehabilitation of only those occupants possessing the legal documents.

The executive engineer (PWD) P G Khadekar said, " The government employees, officers and their relatives, who are occupying the quarters at Vishwasnagar-Labour Colony for the last many years should submit the necessary documents and evidence to the district collectorate office without fail."

Chain strike by residents

The Labour Colony Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has started chain agitation in front of the collector office from Tuesday morning. The agitators (occupants) along with their family members participated in the sitting agitation. They maintained the demand of cancelling the action notice (displayed in their area) on October 31. They also claimed that the land is not owned by PWD. The government and district collector is also not the owner as the compensation has not been given as per the Land Acquisition Act.

The district collector Sunil Chavan refused to comment on the issue. Meanwhile, he took a meeting with Task Force. It also comprise of Talathi, Circle Officer, SDM, tehsildar and PWD engineer. The decision on seeking police bandobast will be taken after the government's order.

Minister in Mantralay

The administration needs a government order to demolish the quarters at Labour Colony. It is learnt that one Shiv Sena's minister of the district is camping at Mantralay to get the order by hand. There is news that he would be returning with the order only. The minister also has his house in Labour Colony. Meanwhile, the district administration has also spoken to the secretary and inquired about the latest order, it is learnt.