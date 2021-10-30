District administration undertakes revision of electoral rolls from Nov 1

- Final electoral roll to be published on January 5

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule of special summary revision of the photo electoral rolls. The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 1, 2021, while the final list after settling the claims and objections, will be ought on January 5, 2022. Accordingly, the district administration has geared up for the updation of electoral rolls (assembly wise) which will be benefitting in the forthcoming elections of various local self-bodies in the district.

The special campaign will include enrollment of new voters or the youths completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2022. Besides, the correction in names, photos, deletion of names and change of assembly constituency/address will also be made in the old electoral roll during the revision programme, said the district collector Sunil Chavan appealing to the citizens to take note of registration and participate in the election process in large number. The special drive will be implemented on Saturdays and Sundays (on November 13, 14, 27 and 28), it is learnt.

The collector held a meeting in connection with the electoral roll was held with the office-bearers of various political parties and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the district collectorate, on Friday. While speaking to media persons after the meeting Chavan said, " The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on November 1, 2021. The claims, complaints or objections upon it could be filed by November 30. Through a verification process and hearing, the claims and objections will be settled by December 20. Accordingly, the final electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2022. The final list will be used in the forthcoming general elections of local self bodies scheduled to be held in 2022, it is learnt.

Nearest CSC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to the voters to utilise an online facility. The registration (inclusion of names in the electoral roll) can be done through Voter Helpline App, Voter Portal or NVSP.in. The desirous citizen will have to upload age proof and their latest photo online for registration. Besides, the citizens who are more than 22 years in age, but had not registered themselves, till today, can also submit the age proof, Form 6 and Declaration for inclusion of their names online. The proforma of declaration is available on the website. The online facility could also be availed by visiting the nearest Customer Service Centre (CSCs).

The citizens can also submit the registration form, offline, by contacting their respective BLO; the electoral registration officer, the assistant electoral registration officer and the tehsildars said the collector.

Boxxxxxxxxxxxx

District at a glance

- Jurisdiction of district - Lok Sabha constituencies (2); Legislative assembly constituencies (9)

- Population of district - 37.01 lakh (as per Census 2011)

- Total Strength of Voters - 28.99 lakh ( as per integrated draft electoral roll)

- Total Number of Male Voters - 15.29 lakh

- Total Number of Female Voters - 13.69 lakh

- Total Strength of Service Voters - 2,584

- Total Number of Polling Stations - 2,806

- Total Number of Revenue Villages - 1356

- Total Number of Gram panchayats - 868