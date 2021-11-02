Diwali Fest at Wockhardt Global

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Wockhardt Global School (WGS), Shendra MIDC, the only IB Continuum school in Aurangabad, celebrated Aurangabad Diwali Fest, recently. In association with Radio Mirchi, Nissan Astral, Divine City by Ravindra Jain and Punya Aqua, WGS hosted ‘Aurangabad Light Festival’ on the school premises.

Diwali is the Festival of Lights and celebration of beauty and prosperity. WGS organised the celebrations to include all the citizens. The fest included a variety of stalls, including lovely delicacies, clothes, video games, home decor, lamps made by students, tattoo and mehndi corners.

The band from Guitar n Gigs, flash mob by students, and lively music contributed to the lovely ambience of the fest. Nissan Astral conducted a quiz for the visitors, where the winners received cash prize of Rs 5000. Roopa Babla from the DFC gym gifted hampers to emphasise the importance of health and fitness.

The night ended by releasing colourful lanterns into the sky, to send the message of pollution-free Diwali.