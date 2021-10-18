Don’t waste time on social media, says Saudagar, motivational lecture held at Boon School

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

Boon English School organized a motivational speech by Mohd. Misbahuddin Saudagar, a sports athlete of CW games and a CA from London, for students recently. Saudagar told the students to get ready for global competition by being hardworking and following 5 D pattern - dedication, devotion, discipline, desire and determination. He said that nothing grows without hard work thus the students have to be active and hardworking. He also said that killing time is suicide. So, the students should not waste time on social media. He also guided students for sports scholarship and scholarship for higher education. The management, supervisors and the staff thanked Saudagar for his valuable guidance. The programme ended with Dua.