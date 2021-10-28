Dr Marwale elected as IPS WZB president

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Renowned psychiatrist and professor of MGM Medical College, Dr Arun Marwale has been elected as the president of the Indian Psychiatrists Society (IPS) Western Zonal Branch (WZB). The appointment was made during a conference held at Pune recently.

IPS president Dr Gautam Saha, vice president Dr N N Raju, secretary Dr T Satyanarayan Rao, treasurer D K K Mishra and others were present during the conference.

Dr Marwale mentioned that he will work for the benefits and rights of the psychiatrists along with the benefits for the patients. He will be emphasizing on certification and insurance policies for the patients on priority during his tenure as president, he said.

MGM vice president Dr P M Jadhav, Dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, deputy dean Dr Praveen Suryawanshi, principal Dr Rekha Shelke, IMA president Dr Santosh Ranjalkar, Aurangabad Psychiatric Society president Dr Vinay Chapalgaonkar, secretary Dr Amit Tak and others have congratulated Dr Marwale his appointment.