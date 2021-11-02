Dr Pravin Suryawanshi elected Association of Surgeons for 2nd time

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Dr Pravin Suryawanshi, the deputy dean of MGM and Chief Executive officer was elected as a member on the executive body of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) for the second time. He is the first surgeon from Marathwada to be elected on the Association.

Dr Suryawanshi was elected first time on ASI in 2018 with the highest number of votes.

He worked to improve the quality in small healthcare service organisations (SHSOs) through ‘National Quality Enhancement Programme (NQEP) of the Association during the last three years.

He provided information about documentation and processing to entry-level SHSOs to get a grade from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). Dr Pravin Suryawanshi also conducted seminars for this purpose. He has worked as director of NQEP. He was selected for the second time on the national level as a recognition of his performance.

Vice-chairman of MGM Dr P M Jadhav, secretary Ankushrao Kadam, dean Dr Rajendra Bohra, president of Aurangabad Surgical Society Dr Nikhil Chavan and Dr Narayan Sanap congratulated Dr Suryawanshi on his election.