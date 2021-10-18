Dumbbell weighs 7 kg

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The dumbbell found in the well, thrown in the well by the juvenile in Dr Rajan Shinde, murder case, weighed 7 kgs. Investigating officer Avinash Aghav after the dumbbell was removed made a panchnama in the presence of other police officers. The Panch were also present.

Before removing the weapons from the well, the juvenile was brought on the spot, and then the dumbbell and a kitchen knife wrapped in a towel were removed. He came wearing a white T-shirt, Jeans, white cap, and his face was covered completely. He calmly walked towards the well and pointed the weapons at the well. All these evidences after removing from the well were sealed in the boxes before the Panch. The dumbbell weighed 7 kgs. A kitchen knife was also found with the dumbbell. The length and breadth of the knife were measured and sealed in a box. The Panchnama continued till 4 pm. DCP Deepak Girhe, PI Avinash Aghav, PI Brahma Giri, PI Geeta Bagwade, API Ajabsingh Jarwal, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Datta Shelke, Amol Maske, Gajanan Sontakke, Vaishali Gulve and others were present.