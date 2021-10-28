Each zone to witness increase in one ward

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

The state cabinet has approved the proposal of increasing corporators by 17 per cent in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Hence the number of corporators will scale up from 115 wards to 126 wards. According to experts, the new 11 wards will be created from the localities developed on the outskirts of the city, while many wards will also be renamed.

As per Census 2011, the population of the city is 12.28 lakh. However, it is estimated that the population of the city would have been between 16 lakh and 18 lakh if the Census 2021 would have completed. Presently, the AMC has divided 115 wards into nine zones. After the formation of 11 new wards, there will be an addition of one ward in a few zones and two wards in a few zones. The AMC officials have started a ground survey to delimit the existing boundaries of each zone and their possible extension or reduction, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, it is also hinted that the jurisdiction of existing wards will reduce. Accordingly, the population of citizens and the strength of voters will also decline. The possible new wards will be formed in areas like Satara-Deolai, Padegaon, Mitmita, Kanchanwadi, Nakshatrawadi, Harsul, Naregaon, Masnatpur, Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Bhimnagar and Bhausinghpura, said the sources.

Now there will be 42 prabhags

The AMC's forthcoming election will be held through prabhag system. Each prabhag will be a cluster of three wards. Earlier, the AMC was preparing a rough draft of 38 prabhags. However, after the increase of 11 wards, the strength of prabhags will increase to 42. The population of each prabhag will vary between 26,315 adults and 32,161 adults. Presently, the population of each ward is between 10,000 and 11,000 and the strength of voters is between 5,000 to 7,000 voters.