Edn Dept asks colleges to submit 11th admission details

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The office of the Deputy Director of Education (Aurangabad division) has asked all the colleges to submit the admission details of the 11th class.

It may be noted that the SSC result was declared on July 16. The admission process for Class XI started. The city colleges on the line of rural areas were exempted from the online admission process this year. So the offline admission process was implemented across the district.

However, the education department has no details about the admissions. Anil Sable, the Deputy Director of Education, had sought information from the colleges about the 11th admissions.

The approval process of staffing pattern is underway on the basis of students strength.

Earlier, offline staffing pattern approval was being on or before September 30.

In the backdrop of Covid 19 situation, the staffing pattern approval is being done online for the past two years.

There are also many issues in online and schools are working to rectify the errors.

As Aadhaar Card has been made compulsory this year for the approval of staffing pattern.

Assistant Director of Education B B Chavan said that the process to remove the entry of 7,500 students on the basis of Aadhaar Card was going on.