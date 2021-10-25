Edn. extension officer punished for cheating government; High Court

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra V Ghughe and Justice S G Mehare has ordered a senior education extension officer Vivek Pedgaonkar to pay a cost of Rs 50,000 for cheating the government and the court by submitting a bogus disability certificate to evade transfer. The High Court further directs the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hingoli Zilla Parishad to recover the cost (in equal instalments) from his three months salary and also initiate departmental inquiry against him, if he fails to deposit the amount in the court.

The bench also ordered to initiate disciplinary action against the then-District Civil Surgeon Dr N S Mudam, Health Officer Dr N N Kale and Resident Medical Officer Dr D N More for issuing bogus visual impairment disability certificate. The action should be taken by the commissioner (medical services) or the principal secretary, stated the order.

Case History

Pedgaonkar was transferred from Kurunda (in Vasmat tehsil) to Goregaon (in Sengaon tehsil). To evade his transfer and cancel it, he submitted a visual impairment certificate claiming 40 per cent disability in the eyes. The certificate was issued by the medical board. Later on, the extension officer submitted a request application mentioning the provision of exemption in transfer as per the Government Order dated May 15, 2014. The CEO (Hingoli) raised a suspicion. As a result, he sent Pedgaonkar for re-testing to J J Hospital's Medical Board (Mumbai). The board issued a certificate stating that he is 100 per cent fit. Hence, the ZP maintained the transfer.

Testing for the third time

Pedgaonkar then appealed against the ZP's transfer in the High Court and succeeded in procuring an interim stay. The Zilla Parishad's local prosecutor Adv Santosh Pulkundwar opposed the exemption plea of Pedgaonkar. Hence, the extension officer was sent for the third time testing at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and it also stated that the officer is 100 per cent fit. Hence the court lifted the interim order. Pedgaonkar then joined at the transferred place. After completing a tenure of three years, and he was aspiring to return back to Vasmat. Hence he submitted his re-appeal on his pending plea. Adv Pulkundwar again raised an objection. The High Court accepted the objection. Stating that it court could not blindfold its eyes towards the illegal act of Pedgaonkar, the bench gave the above verdict.