Electric vehicles trending as fuel prices soar

Impact of fuel price hike shows effects in the auto market

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

With the rising prices of petrol and diesel, the trend towards electric vehicles is on the rise. Prices of both types of fuels have crossed the hundred mark. Hence citizens are now turning to electric vehicles. Booking of these vehicles is in full swing before Diwali.

Fuel price hikes are worsening the financial situation of motorists. Therefore, electric vehicles are being looked at as an alternative to petrol-diesel vehicles. Electric vehicles are likely to see better days as chances of fuel prices falling is less likely in near future. The maintenance cost of these vehicles is also high. Compared to that, the cost of maintenance of electric vehicles is affordable.

Therefore, the number of these vehicles is expected to increase soon. Among electric vehicles, two-wheelers are getting more preference than cars. E-vehicle showrooms in the city now have a large number of customers inquiring and booking for these vehicles. This year there is a rush to take electric vehicles home. Electric vehicles will also help prevent pollution, said trader Manish Bagadiya.

Cost lower than petrol

The cost of maintenance and repair of fuel-powered vehicles is on the rise. But, the cost of maintenance and repair of electric vehicles is less. Therefore, many are preparing to buy electric vehicles this Diwali as a measure to fuel price hike. The cost of electricity is lower than that of petrol. So it saves money. Besides, it helps the environment as it will help prevent pollution, said Bagadiya.

Receiving tremendous response

We are getting nearly 50 to 60 inquiries and 10 to 15 bookings a day. At present, the cost of e-vehicles and two wheelers is similar. Thus preference is being given to buying an e-vehicle. The vehicles are light and appealing to youths. The demand is such that there might be a waiting period for these vehicles, said trader Sukhbeer Taneja.