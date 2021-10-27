Emergency meeting of MC in Bamu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 27, 2021 11:35 PM2021-10-27T23:35:01+5:302021-10-27T23:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Oct 27: An emergency meeting of the management council (MC) of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be held ...
Aurangabad, Oct 27:
An emergency meeting of the management council (MC) of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be held on October 30.
Subjects like notice issued in connection with the appeal filed by Registrar Dr Jayshree Suryavanshi and dean Dr Walmik Sarwade and submission of the complaint of a research student about a Ph D guide will be discussed in the meeting.Open in app