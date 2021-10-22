Empower Chetna project for emotional well-being

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

Today everyone is taking care of their physical health due to Covid-19. But emotional viruses also need to be taken care of. According to the tagline 'Darr, Chinta Ka Chal Raha Hai Daur Aao Mann Ko Banaye Majboot Aur', Chetna Empowerment Foundation, Share and Care Foundation and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation have undertaken the 'Empower Chetna project' to strengthen mental health.

Manas Chetna aims to strengthen the mental health of more than 20,000 people through more than 300 webinars. This project started from June 2021 and to date, more than 5,500 individuals have been trained through 74 webinars. The workshop was conducted in 35 institutes by 20 trainers and counsellors. The counsellors do group and personal counseling which seems to be changing the lives of many individuals. Deepali Khardekar said that the activity started by Chetna is very good. The activities made my mind feel light and helped me understand the concept of mindfulness. The different tools and techniques for managing emotions. We have learned to keep ourselves happy. I am happy to be connected with the Chetna family. The foundation aims to train 5000 Zilla Parishad teachers. Webinars have been organized for teachers, parents, students and people of all ages till February 2022.