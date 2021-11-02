Engineering admissions process begins

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

The admission process for BE and B Tech courses across the State commenced on Tuesday for the academic year 2021-22.

The last date of registration and uploading the documents is November 18. Aspirants can verify documents and confirm application form online up to November 20. The provisional merit list will be displayed on November 22 while candidates can submit grievances if any between November 23 and 25. The final merit list will be released on November 24.

All the candidates will fill the online application form and upload the required documents after scanning from any computer connected to the internet from anywhere. Such candidates need not have to visit facilitation centres (FCs) for verification and confirmation of the application form. The FC will verify and confirm candidates applications and documents through ‘e-scrutiny mode’.

If no error is found, the status of verification and confirmation of the application form will be available in candidates login along with receipt cum acknowledgement.

If an error is found, the details will be intimated to candidates by reverting back application. Candidates can edit the reverted application form and re-submit the application for e-Scrutiny through his/her login.

Those candidates who have opted for physical scrutiny mode will have to visit the FC facilitation along with the required documents as per the allotted time slot for online filling. The first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I will commence on November 28.

Box’

--Final merit lists of candidates to be displayed on November 27

-- Candidates can submit and confirm the option form of CAP Round-I online through the candidate’s login between November 28 and 30.

--Provisional seat allotment of CAP Round-I will be displayed on December 2.