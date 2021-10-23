Entrepreneur Ram Bhogale special invitee for GIPC

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

Entrepreneur and chairman of the Applied Innovation and Technology Group, Aurangabad Ram Bhogale has been nominated as a special invitee in the Global Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) of the state. He is among the five industrialists from the state.

A new industrial policy of the state has been announced by the relevant government decision. Under the chairmanship of the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The GIPC has been established by the Government resolution dated August 23, 2019. As per the requirements of the council, it has been mentioned that the heads of major industrial associations in the state, international investment advisory bodies, individuals from India and abroad and representatives of reputed organizations were appointed as special invitees.