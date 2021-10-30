Eurolife employees stage agitation for salaries

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

Around 100 contractual employees of the Eurolife Health Care Pvt Ltd Company in Waluj MIDC area staged agitation in front of the company on Saturday demanding the pending salaries.

The aggrieved employees alleged that the company administration and the contractor are neglecting the issue of pending salaries. Eurolife manufacture saline bottles and contractual employees work in the company through three contractors. There are around 100 men and women are working on the contractual basis. They have not received the salaries for August and September. Moreover, the company has stopped production for the past few days.

When the employees asked for the salaries, the contractors ignored them stating that they will get the salaries as soon as the company issue the payment to them. On Saturday at around 10 am, the employees gathered at the company gate and started agitation for the pending salaries. The salaries were not paid till the afternoon, the workers informed. Aniket Gatkhane, Santosh Panpat, Somnath Kamble, Shubham Khandve, Rahul Rathod, Akash Aaghade, Rupali Gawande, Sheela Naval, Madhuri Ingle, Jyoti Godbole, Remshma Pahelwan, Vaishali Sonawane, Swati Chavan, Kavita Taur and others were present.