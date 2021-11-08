Ex-corporator Suresh Ingle passes away

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

Leader of Ambedkartie movement and former corporator Suresh Sanduji Ingle (Ashoknagar-Shahbazaar) died of cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He was 58 and leaves behind wife, two sons, one daughter and one nephew.

His funeral procession will be taken out from his residence at Ashoknagar-Shahbazaar, at 11.30 am on November 9. Last rites will be performed at the crematorium of the same area. He was also the former district president of RPI.