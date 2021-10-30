Ex-MIM corporator lodge police complaint

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

One former corporator of the MIM party has lodged a police complaint against persons circulating an audio clip mentioning his name today evening. It may be noted that MIM party chief MP Asadoddin Owaisi was busy holding meetings with the party's office-bearers from all over Maharashtra at Khuldabad Guest House since morning today. The meeting was organised to decide the party's policy in the forthcoming local self-body elections. While he was busy in the meeting, one audio clip relating to the meeting got viralled on social media. This created a sensation in the party. The audio clip records a conversation where names of a few corporators were mentioned.

It may be noted that for the past few months, many former MIM corporators joined NCP. Besides, the internal groups in the party have also started to become public. Taking cognizance of it, the party chief arrived in the city on Friday had a meeting with former corporators in the evening. Today, he conducted a meeting with all office-bearers from the state in Khuldabad. In the meantime, one audio clip got viralled in the city. The conversation created a sensation. It mentioned that the MIM party's 10 former corporators have been hooked up by NCP. It also specially mentioned the name of one former corporator Ajju Naikwadi. It further mentioned a group from Mill Corner. The party MP is also on the social media group. This led to a discussion. In the meantime, the party's state spokesperson mentioned that those who wanted to leave the party are free to go happily. Fed up with the conversation, Naikwadi lodged a complaint against the persons for viralling the audio clip at Cidco police station.

Naikwadi said, " Nobody from NCP had come to meet me. However, mentions taking meals together and it also states that I had given a nod. This is not genuine. Hence I lodged the police complaint."