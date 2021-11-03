Extension of city survey outside gaothan area

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), A K Pandey, said that the city is expanding rapidly, but the City Survey limit is restricted till the old Gaothan area. There is a need of extending the limit. Hence the AMC has decided to undertake the survey through GIS mapping.

The issue of PR Cards to the properties which are being regularised by AMC under the Gunthewari Act has also become a topic of discussion. The PR card could not be issued to them without their inclusion in City Survey. It has been done only in Aurangabad City's main gaothan. The jurisdiction of the city has been increased, but the PR Card to properties in these extended parts of the city is still not issued. Hence to resolve the pending matter, the AMC made an initiative.

Pandey said, " The City Survey limit is restricted till the old city. The city survey of properties in localities developed outside the limit has not been done. Hence it is decided to undertake the survey through GIS mapping by ASCDCL. The work will be started soon. The maps will help in preparing the integrated city development plan."

The City Survey office had surveyed in 1971 and opened issuing of PR cards in the gaothan area. The survey is expected to be held every 10 years, but 50 years passed and the fresh survey is yet to be conducted. There are 55,000 to 60,000 PR cards open in the old city. The strength of PR cards in the AMC limit is likely to increase five times, said the sources.