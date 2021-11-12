Fancy Dress and Dance Competition on Children’s Day

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

Lokmat Campus Club, Creative Group and Prozone Mall have jointly organised ‘Fancy Dress and Dance’ Competition at Prozone Mall on November 14 to mark the Children’s Day.

The competition has been organised for the children between the age of 3 years and 16 years in various categories. These categories included Group A - 3 years to 7 years, Group B - 8 to 11 years and 12 to 16 years.

First, second and third ranks will be given in each age group along with the consolation prizes. Each participants will be given participation certificate.

The selection process for the competition will be held at Tapadiya Natyamandir on November 13 between 5 pm and 7 pm. On the selected participants in the selection rounds can participate in the final round. The final round will be held on November 14 at Prozone Mall between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Fancy dress rules and conditions are as follows:

1) Each participant will be given one minute time. The participant will have to be dressed up by his own.

2) The dress can be choose according to their own choice and will have to present their talents.

Dance rules and conditions are as follows:

1) Dance Competition will be held in two groups Solo and Group dance.

2) Two minute time will be given for Solo dance, 3 minutes for duet participants and 5 minutes for group dance.

3) The participants should choose the song in audio format and download it and bring it in pen drive or mobile phone.

The participants willing to participate can contact organiser Ravi Jaiswal (Mobile No. 9823085956). For entry and further information can be contacted to the customer care at Prozone Mall. The famous Prozone Mall is the venue partner for this event.