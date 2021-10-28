Fancy dress competition held with enthusiasm

Lokmat Times Campus Club Inter-School Competition: Queens ITDC School win championship trophy

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Some wore dresses made from recycled items from waste, while others wore dresses of different fruit and candy shapes depending on the season. The kids came in a wide variety of outfits, created a stir on Thursday. It championship trophy was won by Queen's ITDC School.

The occasion was the inter-school competition organized by Lokmat Times Camps Club. The competition was held at Lokmat Bhavan on Jalna Road. There was huge excitement among the students as the fancy dress competition was taking place after a year and a half. The children were dressed in various costumes. For this 4 groups were formed. Each group was given the theme of fancy dress. The first group was candy costume, the second group was season and nature, the third group was food for thought and the fourth group was recycle and reuse. The children were performing confidently on the stage in such colorful costumes. Their parents and friends were taking selfies. After the competition, everyone was curious about who would win. Queen's ITDC School won the competition. The competition was judged by Nikita Manjaramkar and Ashwini Deshmukh.

Names of winners by group

Championship Trophy - Queen's ITDC School

(First group)

Rank-Student name -School

First place - Kesar Karra- Nath Valley School

Second place- Ananya Pillai- Riverdale High School

Third place - Sanchi Warthe - Queen's ITDC School

(Second group)

First place - Arush Kavishwar - Riverdale High School

Second place - Diya Agarwal - Nath Valley School

Third place- Sheikh Shehzad- Stepping Stone International School

(Third group)

First place- Shaunak Khargar- Riverdale High School

Second place - Anam Fatima - Queen's ITDC School

Third place - Prishty Gajankusna - Stepping Stone High School

(Fourth group)

First place - Maimuna Khan - Queen's ITDC School

Second place - Sai Ruikar - Dyanada English School

Third place- Tanaaya Chotlani- Nath Valley School