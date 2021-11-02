Father-in-law, one another booked for sexually abusing 19-yr-old daughter-in-law

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against her brother-in-law and father-in-law on the charge of sexually exploiting a 19-yeard-old married woman from the Waluj Mahanagar area.

According to the victim, her husband works in a private company. On October 7, when her husband had gone on duty, the accused Rambhaji Ashok Navpute (husband of her hubby's sister) came and locked the room from inside. He expressed his desire of having physical relation with her. The accused forcibly developed relations and then threatened her with dire consequences if she tells about it to anybody. The victim narrated the grievance to her when she came home after some time. However, she paid no heed to her say. The victim then told her husband when he arrived at the home on the same day, but the husband abused and told her to keep quiet. The sister-in-law stayed with them for two and a half months after the heinous crime. During her stay, the accused Rambhaji started harassing the victim. To get rid of the harassment, the victim and her husband, shifted to stay in a rented house.

The victim had shifted to a rented house with her hubby, mother-in-law and father-in-law. Nine months ago, when the victim was cooking in the kitchen, the father-in-law Vithal Rathod tried to be physical with her. When she resisted the accused got angry and forcibly developed physical relations. He also threatened her with dire consequences. Hence the victim kept quiet. Later on, her condition started to deteriorate. As a result, she went to stay at her parents' house for some time. She then learnt that her husband had already married earlier.

The victim lady then reached Waluj MIDC police and lodged complaints against brother-in-law Rambhaji Navpute and father-in-law Vithal Khirachand Rathod. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Preeti Phad is investigating the case.