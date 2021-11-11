Father kills 8 years old daughter by hanging

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

An addicted father killed his eight-year-old daughter by hanging her with a rope and pretended that she committed suicide at Karmad in Aurangabad tehsil recently. The Karmad police solved the case within 48 hours as the mother of the victim broke the silence and lodged a complaint against the accused father.

The accused has been identified as Dagdu Chandrabhan Pache (Golatgaon).

Police said an eight years old girl Bhakti alias Sarika studying in class third died at home in suspicious condition. She was younger than two sisters and a brother.

Pache family has a small piece of land but they faced a severe financial crisis due to frequent losses in farming. Dagdu was a habitual drunkard and often beat his wife Pushpa and children. Hence, she left the house and went to her parents but Dagdu did not allow her to take the children. She was living with her parents at Sonpimpalgaon in Ambad tehsil in Jalna district for the past two and a half months.

A few days back, he threatened his wife and asked her to come back or he will kill the children but she did not respond. Later, he hanged his younger daughter in the house and pretended that she has committed suicide. The Karmad police were suspicious about the incident and during a thorough investigation, it was unveiled that he has killed his daughter.