File offence against Nawab Malik under Atrocity Act for casteist statement

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

In a sensational development, the aunty (father's sister) of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Gumphabai Gangadhar Bhalerao, today has submitted a complaint at the Mukundwadi police station demanding to file a case against the minority development minister Nawab Malik under the Atrocity Act. She stated that the minister is defaming the dutiful Wankhede and maligning his image in society and relatives by consistently denoting him as a Muslim. This enraged Wankhede's aunty and she approached the police.

The aunty stays in a slum, situated across the railway track, in the Mukundwadi area along with her son Pramod Bhalerao. As proof of the relationship, she produced a photo featuring Sameer Wankhede, his father Dnyandev Wankhede, Gumphabai and her son Pramod. The photo was of one function held in Mukundwadi. The lady also mentioned that the Wankhede family is a neo-Buddhist (Mahar).

The complaint stated that the minister is teasing them by addressing Sameer Wankhede as a Muslim and claiming that the family is not neo-Buddhists, but Muslims. This continuous statement intends maligning of the family. The relatives are enraged with this development. Dnyandev Wankhede is my brother and Sameer, being his son, is my nephew. The whole family is facing distress due to maligning of his image. The lady also underlined that her relatives are now questioning that whether I am a Muslim?. We had to marry our kids. The politics is being played through maligning his name in society. Hence the police should register a case against Malik, for his casteist statement, under Atrocity Act and necessary action should be taken on priority, stated the application.

Police says

The police inspector Manoj Pagare said, " Sameer Wankhede's aunty Gumphabai Bhalerao has submitted a complaint in the Mukundwadi police station. She demanded to probe and file an offence under Atrocity Act. However, there is nothing to conduct an inquiry in Aurangabad. The issue comes under the jurisdiction of higher officials."