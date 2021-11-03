Finally, Aurangabad - Ingolstadt (Germany) to sign Sister City pact on Dec 1

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

Here is good news as Aurangabad (India) and Ingolstadt (Germany), will be signing the Sister City partnership pact on December 1, 2021. The agreement will be inked in the presence of Ingolstadt's mayor, public representatives and key authorities, said the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey.

As reported earlier, the AMC played a vital role in building a partnership between Aurangabad (the Tourism capital of Maharashtra) and Ingolstadt (the headquarters of Audi Car manufacturing giant). The civic administration contacted the Consul (Head of Commerce and Education), Consulate General of India - Munich, Dr Suyash Chavan and conducted virtual meetings in presence of all stakeholders including the industrialists of the district through video-conferencing in January, this year. Accordingly, the proposal gained momentum in the past 6-8 months. Later on, the administration of the City of Ingolstadt (Germany) granted in-principle approval to the proposal in September 2021. Now, the partnership pact will finally be signed in presence of the dignitaries and the key authorities from both cities.

Elaborating on the partnership pact, Pandey said, " It is indeed a great moment for both the cities of two nations. The historic event will be graced by the mayor and other public representatives and other key officials from the City of Ingolstadt. They will be arriving in Aurangabad to be a part of this immemorable event. The public representatives and key authorities from Aurangabad will also grace the Sister City partnership function."

It may be noted that Aurangabad and Ingolstadt, both cities, are rich in culture and heritage. They are economically connected since 2007 as Ingolstadt had set up its own German car giant Audi in Aurangabad.