Find out alternate solution on Labour Colony issue

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The district collector Sunil Chavan today held a meeting with public representatives and leaders of various political parties. Although it was a government holiday, the collector held a meeting. The public representatives and

others requested him to resolve the matter on sympathy grounds and find out an alternative solution so as to evade the action of demolishing the Labour Colony quarters at the time of the Diwali festival.

The meeting was attended by MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, MLC Ambadas Danve, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, Congress city president Hisham Osmani and others.

The collector assured the political leaders of considering the rehabilitation of the Labour Colony occupants on sympathetic grounds, but it was not justified to stay illegally on the government land. The collector also reviewed the schedule of the action plan from the additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Nikam, PWD's engineer Khadekar and key officers of other departments.