Firecrackers get a thumbs-up by MPCB

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

To prevent noise pollution on Diwali, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) inspected 20 types of firecrackers on the Jhalani ground in Chikalthana MIDC on Thursday. The board declared all the firecrackers safe.

According to the noise limit set by the government to reduce the intensity of firecrackers, rockets, Sutli (Hydro) bomb, bullet bomb and multiple shot firecrackers have landed between 78 and 84 decibels. In the past, the sound of these firecrackers caused huge noise and air pollution. The sound meter showed that 40 shots flying crackers to sky rockets averaged 83 decibels.

Regional officer Seema Mangulkar said that as per the orders given by the government, 20 types of firecrackers were tested on Wednesday to prevent noise pollution this Diwali. The crackers were tested in a similar environment that of Lakshmi Puja in the evening on Diwali. All crackers were found within the stipulated limit. Sub regional officer Pradip Wankhede, environmentalist Dilip Yardi, Dr Satish Patil, Rekha Tiwari, S Dahiphale PI Shivaji Chaure, Avinash Balanke and others were present.

All crackers under 85 decibels

The sound meter showed rocket at 80 decibels, Sutli bomb at 83, bullet bomb 78, 20 to 40 shots red shower 84, and dragon fight at 81 decibels.