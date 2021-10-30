Fraudsters dupe 150 self-help group women members

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

Fraudsters duped around 150 women members of self-help groups of various villages of Rs 1.5 lakh. A case has been registered against Vikas Rambhau Muley, Amol More, Vitthal Khandebharad and a woman in the Cidco MIDC police station.

Police said that the accused collected Rs 1000 per month from each member of the self-help groups of ten members each established in various villages. They promised them that they will provide a goat to each member after 45 days. The amount was collected through the lady coordinators from 14 groups.

The members paid the amount to the coordinators between the period November - December, 2020 but none of them received a goat. When realized that they have taken for a ride, they lodged a complaint in the Cidco MIDC police station. PSI Amarnath Nagare is further investigating the case.