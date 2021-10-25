Fraudsters refund cheated money of investors

Aurangabad, Oct 25:

The fraudsters had duped 12 investors of Rs 5.64 lakh on the lure of doubling their investment in Chit Fund. The residents transferred the amount through PhonePay, Google Pay and other online Gateways. When realized that they have been taken for a ride, they lodged a complaint at the Cyber police station.

PI Gautam Patare immediately took cognizance of the complaints, contacted the administrations of these payment gateways and brought to their notice that the residents have been cheated.

PSI Rahul Chavan, constable Sushant Shelke and Ravindra Paul after investigation told the gateway administrations to freeze the bank accounts on which the money was transferred. The Gateways officers further investigated and confirmed that the residents have been cheated. Later, Rs 5.64 lakh of the investors were refunded in their accounts, informed PI Patare.

The police appealed the people that they should not fell prey to the lures and share the confidential information to others. Similarly, they should not invest without taking complete information about the scheme.