French experts in city for inclusion of water supply scheme under AMRUT-II !

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

A delegation comprising experts representing the union Government and France has arrived in the city on Tuesday. During their four-days long tour, the team will analyse the status of the old water supply scheme and the new water supply scheme; security ensuring availability of adequate water to the city through inclusion under Phase II of the Central Government's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The team representing SCE France and IPE Global Limited will be touring the city from November 8 to 11. The delegation today afternoon held a meeting with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials and obtained the details on the water supply scheme from them. The discussion was held on 11 points like the status of works ongoing under AMRUT, ongoing water supply and sewage projects, water supply charges, demanded capacity of water supply, water supply works ongoing under supervision of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

The AMC additional commissioner B B Nemane, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, Saurabh Joshi, city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineers B D Phad, Kiran Dhande and water supply's Manoj Bawiskar and K M Phalak were present in the meeting.

The team also visited Kham River and applauded the River Rejuvenation Project. They assured of making a special mention for undertaking a novel project. The delegation also visited the water treatment plant at Pharola, Sewage Treatment Plant at Nakshatrawadi and MIDC office today.