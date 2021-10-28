Girl had narrow escape in accident

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Brother and sister going on a motorcycle from Cidco towards Kranti Chowk was dashed by a speeding car near Seven Hills Flyover on the Jalna Road on Thursday at around 7 pm. The boy was thrown from the bike on the divider of the road. The girl was thrown in the middle of the road and a major mishap averted as there was no vehicle coming from behind.

Prashant and Sheetal Gangawane were going on the motorcycle (MH 20 CB 6348) to home from the coaching class. A speeding car dashed the motorcycle near Seven Hills flyover. The dash was so severe that the girl was thrown in the middle of the road and the boy on the divider. Sheetal sustained severe injuries but fortunate enough that there was no vehicle coming from behind. After the incident, the traffic was jammed on the road. Meanwhile, PI of the Vedantnagar police station and his team was going from Jalna Road. He stopped and sent injured Sheetal to a private hospital in an auto-rickshaw. The police then regularized the traffic.