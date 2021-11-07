Girl killed in accident; mother, uncle injured

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

A 7 years girl was killed in an accident and her mother and uncle sustained serious injuries as their motorcycle was dashed by an unidentified vehicle near Savangi Chowk in Gangapur tehsil on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Khushi Nitin Khedkar (7) and the injured as Swati Nitin Khedkar and Prashant Navnath Galande.

According to the details, Swati and her seven years old daughter had came from Buttewadgaon to Raipur in Gangapur tehsil to celebrate Diwali festival. On Sunday, Swati’s brother Prashant was taking them to Buttewadgaon on his motorcycle. Near Savangi Chowk, a speeding unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle. The dash was so severe that Khushi died on the spot while Swati and Prashant sustained severe injuries. The unidentified vehicle driver did not stop after the accident and fled away. On receiving the information, the Sillegaon police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital. A case has been registered at the Sillegaon police station.