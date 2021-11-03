GMCH-OPD to remain open on Nov 6

Aurangabad, Nov 3:

The outpatient department (OPD) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will remain closed for all on Sunday (Nov 7). The OPD, however, will attend to patients on Saturday (Nov 6). According to the GMCH administration, there are two government holidays in a row - on Nov 6 (on account of Bhaubeej) and Nov 7 (Sunday). Hence the GMCH will remain for the convenience of the outpatients and the visitors on Saturday stated the medical superintendent.