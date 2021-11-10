Govt reluctant to take responsibility of 4 Bamu teachers salary

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

The State Government is not ready to take responsibility of four teachers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) since their joining.

It may be noted that the administration recruitment 28 teachers in the different departments under various schemes around 15 to 20 years ago.

When the tenure of schemes ended, the university continued the teachers' services and requested the Government to release their payment.

Bamu spent crores of rupees yearly on their salary which was putting a financial burden on it.

Around one and half years ago, the Government started paying the salary of 24 teachers. The university paid their salary from its fund till then.

There are still four teachers who are being paid a salary by the university than the Government.

The teachers union demanded that the Government should start paying their salary as it is affecting the financial management of Bamu.

“The university gets revenue from limited resources. The fund should be used for the development and providing facilities to stakeholders on the campus. The Government should take the teachers salary responsibility,” they said.

When contacted, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi said that the administration is taking up the issue with the Government.

“The administration will raise the issue again with Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant who is visiting the campus on November 12 to hear grievances of all stakeholders and solve them,” she added.