Guidelines for 183 cracker shops in Phataka Market

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Considering the third possible Corona wave, guidelines have been issued to the crackers shops established in the Phataka market. The owners whose Corona tests are negative can only be allowed to establish the shops. Care should be taken that the customers should not gather at one shop only. Hence, there should be distance of 10 feet between two shops. In all, 183 application have been received in the city for obtaining no-objection certificate and 96 in the rural areas. Of which, 40 are for TV Centre ground, 57 in Ayodhyanagari, 45 Kalagram, 19 Beed By-pass, 13 Jaswantpura and 9 in Cantonment. The traders are waiting for the permission from the police.

The shop owners will have to follow the Corona guidelines in the market. No more than 50 stalls will be allowed in an area.