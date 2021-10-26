Hard work, sacrifice & self-discipline needed for success in life

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The convocation ceremony of the health science course batch 2015-16 was held at CSMSS’s Ayurveda College and Hospital was held with enthusiasm on Monday.

Secretary of the education society Padmakar Muley advised the students to work hard, sacrifice, develop willpower, self-discipline and determination to succeed in life.

The dignitaries guided the students for their future career. Parents expressed gratitude for the college.

Principal and Administrative Officer Dr Shrikanth Deshmukh, Dr Subhash Bhoyar, Dr Dattatray Shelke, Dr Ulhas Shinde, Dr Ganesh Dongre, Head of the Department Jaishree Deshmukh, Dr Ashwini Fartade, Dr Kiran Shingane and others were present. Arvind Gunjal and Snehal Gadhe conducted the proceedings of the programme.