HC bench upholds relaxation decision to approach in civil court in Labour Cly case

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the decision of giving relaxation to the residents of Labour Colony to approach civil court.

The residents of Labour Colony challenged the notice issued by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to demolish the 338 residential quarters, in the High Court.

Justice S G Mehare from the HC bench on Monday had given relaxation to the petitioners to approach the civil court as an alternative.

Adv Pradnya Talekar who represents petitioners pleaded before the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court yestered and requested him to order the vacation court to conduct a hearing on the petition. He okayed the plea and granted relaxation to submit a request in vacation court to re-conduct the hearing. Adv Talekar requested the court on Tuesday to grant date of hearing upon the plea. The HC today upheld the decision allowing the petitioners to move to civil court. After the hearing, adv Pradnya Talekar said that they would move to regular court on November 15 to seek a date of hearing.