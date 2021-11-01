HC grants interim relief to accused in abetting to suicide case

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice P D Naik granted interim relief from arrest to three sisters-in-law and father-in-law till November 29 in case of abetting daughter-in-law for suicide.

According to the details, Shaikh Feroz from Majalgaon married to Nasreen from Selu, Parbhani on May 23, 2021. After marriage, Nasreen went to her parents at Parbhani in September, 2021, where she committed suicide on October 3 by consuming poison. On October 4, her father Shaikh Gulluddin Bashir lodged complaint at the Selu police station against her husband Shaikh Feroz, mother-in-law Nafisa, father-in-law Latif, sisters-in-law Shamimbegum Anis Shaikh (Beed), Zarina Azhar Syed (Majalgaon), Shaikh Parveen Riyaaz (Nanded) and Nahida Alfaroz Syed (Ambad) for abetting her to suicide.

The accused had applied for the anticipatory bail in the Selu session court, but the court rejected. Later, father-in-law Latif and sisters-in-law Zarina, Parveen and Alfaroz applied for anticipatory bail in the Aurangabad division bench.

On behalf of the accused, Adv Saeed Shaikh made the argument in the court stating that Nasreen has committed suicide at her parents’ house. Her sisters-in-law were married before her marriage and hence her father-in-law and sisters-in-law never had any direct contact with her. They are being involved in the case only with the intention of torturing them.