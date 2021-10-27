HC orders inspection committee to examine condition of city roads

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghughe and Justice S G Mehare has ordered its inspection committee to conduct a thorough examination of all roads in the city. The committee has been constituted on the orders of the High Court.

It may be noted that Adv Rupesh Jaiswal had filed public interest litigation (PIL) as a party-in-person. He drew the attention of the High Court towards the pathetic condition of roads in the city. The court gave the above order during the

hearing upon the litigation on Wednesday. The next hearing has been scheduled to be held on November 23.

Submission of affidavit

Adv Jaiswal submitted an affidavit along with a few photographs highlighting the pathetic condition of the road extending from the Cidco Bus Stand to Harsul T-Point, in the court. The photograph featured innumerable potholes filled with rainwater. He also mentioned that he had registered an online complaint regarding potholes on October 17, 2021. The complaint was filed to the public works department (PWD) and the commissioner of police (CP). He drew their attention towards the potholes on this important road. The particular road was constructed during the last year and it has been damaged after the monsoon season, stated the affidavit.

Right to register online complaint

The litigant along with his complaint regarding pothole gave a reference to an order issued by the Aurangabad Bench. He stated that the bench comprising Justice Z A Haque and Justice S M Gavhane has awarded the right to register an online complaint regarding the potholes to the citizens. Accordingly, any citizen can register a complaint regarding the road. The department concerned has to repair the road in 10 days period and if it fails to do so then the citizen can file an offence against the concerned officer in the police station, said Adv Jaiswal referring to the old order.

Right to purchase land

The state government can directly purchase the land required for the construction of an underpass at Shivajinagar. Adv Jaiswal brought into the notice of the High Court that the Department of Revenue and Forest had released a government order dated May 12, 2015. According to it, the government can directly purchase the land required to implement irrigation or other important projects. Hence, the bench clarified that the land acquisition for the underpass should also be considered on these lines. The assistant government pleader Sidharth Yavalkar represented the government.