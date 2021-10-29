HC serves notice to former ZP-CEO

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda has been ordered to serve a notice to the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad's former chief executive officer (CEO) Mangesh Gondavale for issuing a suspension order of an employee one week after the date of his transfer.

The petitioner Dattatray Jaganath Wani stated that the former CEO handed over his charge to the new CEO Nilesh Gatane on the day he was transferred from Aurangabad. Despite this Gondavale issued his suspension order eight days after his transfer (on August 20). The next hearing on the plea has been scheduled to be held on December 21.

Adv Vikas Kodale pleaded on behalf of Wani, while assistant government pleader Suraj Prakash Tiwari represented the government. He accepted the notice on behalf of the government.