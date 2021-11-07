Headmaster gets back cheated amount

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

A cyber crook duped a headmaster of Rs 1.45 lakh by bluffing him to click a link to update his KYC and credit card details during the Diwali period. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, the headmaster approached the cyber police and lodged a complaint. The alert cyber police immediately helped him get his money back on Saturday, informed cyber PI Gautam Patare.

Police said, Rajendra Kahate, is a headmaster in a school. A few days back, a large amount of the home load was deposited in his account. Last week, a cyber crook called him on his phone and told him that the limit of his credit card has expired and he will have to update the KYC by clicking a link sent to him. Kahate clicked the link and Rs 1,45,662 were deducted from his account. When he realized it, he immediately approached the cyber police station.

PI Patare immediately contacted the e-wallet company’s nodal officer and asked him to return the money to Kahate’s account.

The police action was executed under the guidance of DCP Aparna Gite, ACP Vishal Dhume by PI Patare, Sushant Shelke, Vaibhav Shelke and others.

PI Patare said that no bank asks for any details on phone. Hence, people should not share any information about the bank details, OTP to any unknown person. If they have any queries, they should clear them from the branch by visiting personally. Still, if any cheating incident occurs, people should immediately contact the cyber police, he appealed.